"It would be good": Duda urged Zelensky to resume negotiations with the USA regarding military aid
Kyiv • UNN
Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed hope for the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and the USA regarding military aid. He expressed regret over the suspension of American assistance to Kyiv and called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
President of Poland Andrzej Duda called on the head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelensky to resume negotiations with the United States of America - in particular, regarding military assistance. This is stated in the relevant statement published on the social network X of the Polish leader's office, reports UNN.
Details
Duda, in particular, believes that the conflict between Kyiv and Washington can be resolved through diplomatic means.
I hope that these are elements of negotiation tactics and the USA will support Ukraine. It would be good if President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to the negotiating table
He also expressed disappointment with the US decision to suspend military assistance to Kyiv.
"I am calmly observing the situation, but I regret that American assistance to Ukraine has been suspended," - summarized the President of Poland.
Reminder
The day before, Western media reported that US President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military assistance to Ukraine. It was reported that the head of the White House made the decision due to his dispute with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.
On Tuesday, Zelensky stated his readiness to sit at the negotiating table to achieve peace. Among the first steps are the release of prisoners, a ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as signing an agreement on minerals and security.
