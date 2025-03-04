The head of the UK Foreign Office will discuss with EU colleagues the suspension of aid to Ukraine by Trump
David Lammy will hold talks with the foreign ministers of the "Weimar+" group regarding Trump's withdrawal of aid to Ukraine. Britain is in contact with the United States at various levels and acts as a bridge for unification.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lidington will discuss with his EU counterparts the suspension of aid to Ukraine by US President Donald Trump, and there have been "various levels" of contacts with the US today, reports The Telegraph, writes UNN.
"David Lidington will speak with the foreign ministers of European countries this afternoon, amid the continent's struggle with Donald Trump's withdrawal of American aid to Ukraine," the publication writes.
The UK Foreign Secretary is said to be speaking with his counterparts from France, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Italy at a meeting of the "Weimar+" group, which was established last month in response to Trump's inauguration.
"The meeting was planned in advance, but the discussions will now be dominated by the conversation about Mr. Trump's withdrawal of aid and how Europe is responding to it," the publication notes.
A source in Whitehall told The Telegraph: "It was an important statement last night. We are in talks with many people, and our strategy remains unchanged. We are acting as a bridge and bringing people together."
The source added that there have also been "various levels" of contacts with the US today.
US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.
Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak outlined three key points following the announcement of the suspension of military aid from the US, including regarding compensation for this support. The plan includes an audit of "what exists, what can be produced within partnership cooperation, what can be replaced".