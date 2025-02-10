“It will not happen in the near future": Scholz on Ukraine's accession to NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine will not be able to join NATO in the near future, citing the position of the United States. This was discussed during a televised debate between him and the candidate for chancellor, CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz, reports DW, and UNN.

Details [1

According to Scholz, Ukraine's membership in NATO “will not happen in the near future” because the United States rejected the proposal.

Ukraine should join NATO, but it cannot do so at the moment because NATO has no member states at war - He said.

When asked whether Ukraine should join NATO, Merz replied: “They can't do that.”

Because NATO does not accept members who are currently at war - Mertz said.

At the same time, he said that granting Ukraine EU candidate status was “the right decision” and noted that joining the European Union would give Ukraine “much more security.” He did not mention the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO after the war.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Germany held the first debate between incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his main opponent in the Bundestag elections, Christian Democratic Union candidate Friedrich Merz. During the debate, the issues of migration policy, the economic situation in the country and the war in Ukraine were raised.