It will help Ukraine not only to do without imports, but also to provide more cheap electricity: Zelensky on the construction of KhNPP units

It will help Ukraine not only to do without imports, but also to provide more cheap electricity: Zelensky on the construction of KhNPP units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40965 views

Zelenskiy announced the launch of four new power units with a total capacity of 4.4 GW. Two of them will be American-made by Westinghouse, which will allow Ukraine to abandon electricity imports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to launch four more units, which will provide an additional 4.4 GW of electricity, which in turn will allow Ukraine not only to do without electricity imports during difficult winter periods, but also to provide more cheap electricity. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

In total, we are preparing to launch four more units for Ukraine. The first stage will include two units plus 2.2 GW, and then the second stage will include two more units, by the way, the American units will be built later - by Westinghouse - also 2.2 GW. In general, it is with American partners that we are working to complete the plant - it will be our strongest plant. And this large project will help Ukraine not only to do without electricity imports during difficult winter periods, but also to provide more cheap electricity for our people and our industry

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant. During the meeting, he heard reports on the prospects for the development of nuclear energy and the protection of critical infrastructure, Ukrainian NPPs in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions

Zelensky visited KhNPP and heard about the protection of critical infrastructure and nuclear power plants13.02.25, 17:11 • 33240 views

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP worth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years.

Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP11.02.25, 14:08 • 34187 views

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said that the completion of two KhNPP units would increase the resilience of the power system. As of today, the third power unit of Khmelnytsky NPP is 80% complete, and the fourth is 25% complete.

Ukraine may receive two nuclear units in record time - Kolisnyk11.02.25, 19:43 • 44265 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to pass a bill on the completion of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, noting that this will provide an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity and help curb the growth of electricity prices.

It will generate more than 2 GW of electricity for Ukraine: Zelensky on completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP units11.02.25, 20:47 • 33642 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

