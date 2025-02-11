ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

It will generate more than 2 GW of electricity for Ukraine: Zelensky on completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP units

It will generate more than 2 GW of electricity for Ukraine: Zelensky on completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33644 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill to complete the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP Units 3 and 4. This will generate an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity and eliminate electricity imports in winter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill on the completion of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, noting that this will provide an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity and help curb the growth of electricity prices. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

It is also important to talk about Ukrainian energy security today - it is an important day, and the Verkhovna Rada has taken a significant step. Ukraine will be able to complete two more power units at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, and this is more than 2 gigawatts of electricity for Ukraine. And to be clear, now, during these difficult winter months, we can import about this amount of electricity from our neighbors. Our completed power units will allow Ukraine to go without imports even in the winter months. And this will definitely help us to contain the growth of electricity prices for people 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that thanks to the adopted bill, Ukraine will now be able to talk more confidently with the United States and President Donald Trump about special economic projects, about Ukraine's special resources, production and processing, having an additional and significant source of electricity in the future.

In today's world, industrial growth and development of any economy must be based on the development of energy sources. This is exactly what we are doing. Of course, there are voices that criticize. But these are the voices that simply do not benefit from cheap energy in Ukraine - they fill their pockets or those they depend on with more expensive energy than nuclear. All these figures are available. Everyone can see and verify them 

- Zelensky added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP worth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk statedthat the completion of two KhNPP units will increase the stability of the power system. As of today, Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 3 is 80% complete, and Unit 4 is 25% complete.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

