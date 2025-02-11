It will generate more than 2 GW of electricity for Ukraine: Zelensky on completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP units

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill on the completion of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, noting that this will provide an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity and help curb the growth of electricity prices. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

It is also important to talk about Ukrainian energy security today - it is an important day, and the Verkhovna Rada has taken a significant step. Ukraine will be able to complete two more power units at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, and this is more than 2 gigawatts of electricity for Ukraine. And to be clear, now, during these difficult winter months, we can import about this amount of electricity from our neighbors. Our completed power units will allow Ukraine to go without imports even in the winter months. And this will definitely help us to contain the growth of electricity prices for people - Zelensky said.

He noted that thanks to the adopted bill, Ukraine will now be able to talk more confidently with the United States and President Donald Trump about special economic projects, about Ukraine's special resources, production and processing, having an additional and significant source of electricity in the future.

In today's world, industrial growth and development of any economy must be based on the development of energy sources. This is exactly what we are doing. Of course, there are voices that criticize. But these are the voices that simply do not benefit from cheap energy in Ukraine - they fill their pockets or those they depend on with more expensive energy than nuclear. All these figures are available. Everyone can see and verify them - Zelensky added.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP worth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk statedthat the completion of two KhNPP units will increase the stability of the power system. As of today, Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 3 is 80% complete, and Unit 4 is 25% complete.