Zelensky visited KhNPP and heard about the protection of critical infrastructure and nuclear power plants

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant. During the meeting, he heard reports on the prospects for the development of nuclear energy and the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian NPPs in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions, UNN reports.

I visited the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant. It is very important that there is a project to complete KhNPP power units - Zelensky wrote.

He said that this is energy independence, thanks to which Ukraine will have an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity.

This is what is needed to avoid dependence on imports during critical periods and to support Ukraine's industrial development. Today, during the meeting, I heard reports on the prospects for the development of nuclear energy and the protection of critical infrastructure, our nuclear power plants in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions. I thank everyone who works to strengthen Ukraine - Zelensky said.

Ukraine may receive two nuclear units in record time - Kolisnyk

Appendix

On February 11, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP. The project envisages the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years. According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, half a billion euros are planned to be spent on the completion of the KhNPP.