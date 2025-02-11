Ukraine may receive two nuclear units in record time - Kolisnyk

The completion of two KhNPP units will increase the resilience of the power system. As of today, the third power unit of Khmelnytsky NPP is 80% complete, and the fourth is 25% complete. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today, the completion of two units is extremely important in order to increase the resilience of the power system. Moreover, we understand that today the third power unit of Khmelnytsky NPP is 80% ready, and the fourth unit is 25% ready. In fact, certain funds have already been invested in this construction, and today it is a fairly quick option for the company to install additional equipment and complete the construction. This is 2 GW of electricity for the country, which is extremely important - Kolisnyk said.

Also, according to the deputy minister, the completion of two units is 2-3 times faster than the construction of a similar plant from scratch.

Ukraine can also get 2 additional nuclear units with 2.2 GW of installed capacity, in fact, in record time, at a price much cheaper than the market price... - Kolisnyk summarized.

On February 11, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will last from 2.5 to 4 years.

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, they plan to spend half a billion euros on the completion of the KhNPP.