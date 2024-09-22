It is this fall that will decide what will happen next in this war - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "it is this fall that decides what will happen next" in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The president said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

"It is this fall that will decide what will happen next in this war. Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as necessary for our victory, our common victory, for a truly just peace. It is now being determined what will be the legacy of the current generation of state leaders - those in the highest offices.

In the coming days, I will be meeting with leaders of the Global South, the G7, Europe, and international organizations - with many who help consolidate the world. Meetings with representatives of the United States are very important. Real peace and a real victory for Ukraine and international law is what we need," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The President of Ukraine welcomed the adoption of the UN "Pact for the Future", which provides for the reform of the organization. Zelensky emphasized the importance of ending the war in Europe and Ukraine's readiness to work with responsible countries.