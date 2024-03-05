It is necessary to expand the rights to impose sanctions on unscrupulous suppliers at the legislative level - Venislavsky on the situation with procurement of the State Defense Ministry

It may be worthwhile to expand the rights to impose sanctions on suppliers who do not fulfill their obligations to various public customers at the legislative level. This opinion was voiced by MP from the Servant of the People party, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

I will think about legislative initiatives to expand the right to apply operational and economic sanctions to suppliers who have not fulfilled their obligations to other public customers. Currently, the contracting authority has such a right only in relation to those who have not fulfilled their obligations to this particular contracting authority - Venislavsky noted.

He added that, in his opinion, the new team of the Defense Ministry is coping with the task of providing the Armed Forces with food.

"I have been to the Ministry of Defense, talked to them, looked at the documentation. The summary is that there have been some difficulties for some time, but at the moment I don't see any critical risks that would jeopardize the supply of food to the military. Contracts are being signed, and everything is being done quickly enough. Therefore, I do not see any threats at the moment to raise this issue to a higher level," the MP summarized.

Meanwhile, the State Operator of the Logistics reported a new lawsuit challenging the tender requirements for food suppliers under the announced tenders.

"This time, among other things, the potential supplier is challenging the established requirements for the possibility of auditing the premises where the goods to be supplied to the Armed Forces will be stored. At the same time, the storage conditions of the goods directly affect the quality of the food received by the military," the DOT said in a social media post.

The DOT added that it continues to reveal facts of improper storage of products supplied to the Armed Forces.

Recently, the DOT's Quality Control Department tested samples of several canned sardines from suppliers that will supply the Armed Forces in the 1st quarter of 2024. In addition to appearance and flavor differences, unacceptable substances were found in the canned products, indicating serious quality control issues at some suppliers - the state enterprise noted.

Context

The panel of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, following a lawsuit filed by Trade Granit Invest, canceled the condition prohibiting the participation in tenders of suppliers who failed to fulfill their obligations to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in 2022-2023.

Because of this, the State Logistics Operator was forced to cancel 11 tenders.

The company Trade Granite Invest is most likely involved in a powerful information attack on the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the DOT, which could be led by the traitor of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk.

Military expert Dmytro Snegiryov believes that the SBU should be interested in the decision and the judges who made it.

"It seems that this is some kind of work in favor of Russia. Thus, in fact, Russia, using loopholes in Ukrainian legislation, is trying to block material and technical procurement of the Ministry of Defense. There should be an immediate reaction from law enforcement agencies, primarily the SBU, to check such decisions. This is not the first time that tenders have been canceled or blocked. And this is not normal. Indeed, there is a tendency to challenge these tenders, effectively blocking their implementation. And this applies not only to food procurement, but also to other important things provided by the Ministry of Defense. The situation is paradoxical and outrageous," said Snegiryov.

In his turn, security expert Serhiy Shabovta proposes to regulate at the legislative level the exclusion of dubious suppliers from participation in tenders.

"Who should prevent this? Of course, the Ministry (of Defense - ed.). The Cabinet of Ministers should initiate additional regulation. We also have the State Regulatory Service.

As for not participating in tenders by companies that often disrupted them, this should be regulated by law," Shabovta said.