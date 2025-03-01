“It is important for Ukraine to be heard and for no one to forget about it”: Zelensky meets with Ukrainian community in Washington
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine meets with representatives of the Ukrainian community at the Ukrainian House in Washington. After a spat with Trump, Zelenskyy is expected in London.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Ukrainian House in Washington, D.C., where he met with representatives of the Ukrainian community. He announced this on social media, UNN reports.
Details
"It is very important for us that Ukraine's voice is heard and that no one forgets about it either during the war or after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," Zelensky wrote.
The President thanked the Ukrainian diaspora for its active participation in supporting Ukraine, in particular, for assistance in international diplomacy, humanitarian aid and preservation of Ukrainian culture abroad.
Recall
On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss a rare earths deal, but the agreement was reportedly not signed after an exchange in the Oval Office.
According to media reports, citing data from FlightAware, the flight of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has departed the United States for London, where he is expected to attend a meeting of European leaders scheduled for Sunday.