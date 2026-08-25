It has become dangerous for civilians. What the famous stele in Donetsk region looks like now

Photo: Eastern Group of Forces

Ukrainian soldiers showed what the famous stele on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions currently looks like. The photo was published by the 152nd Separate Yeger Brigade named after Symon Petliura, UNN reports, citing the East Grouping of Troops.

Details

As the military noted, due to Russian artillery shelling, airstrikes and drone attacks, the road to the stele is no longer a safe route that an ordinary civilian can travel along without hindrance.

The proximity of hostilities, the constant presence of enemy UAVs, artillery fire and the enemy's attempts to control and strike logistics routes pose a direct threat to any movement. Russian troops systematically use drones and other weapons, including against civilian transport - the statement said.

Recall

On August 24, Russia attacked Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed, two were injured, and cars and the windows of a high-rise building were damaged.