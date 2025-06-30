$41.590.00
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ISW: Russian attack on Ukraine on June 29 became the most powerful since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

ISW analysts called the combined Russian strike on Ukraine on the night of June 29 the largest since February 2022. The invaders launched 537 aerial assault weapons, targeting civilian, railway, and industrial infrastructure.

Russia's combined attack on Ukraine on the night of June 28-29 was the largest since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to a material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Russia launched a total of 537 aerial assault weapons, including 447 Shahed drones and 'decoy drones'. In addition, Russian forces launched four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missile, five Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, and three S-300 air defense missiles.

Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and educational institutions, in Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as railway and industrial infrastructure in Lviv and Poltava regions.

- the authors note.

Putin said Russia seeks to end the war on its own terms27.06.25, 20:03 • 2906 views

According to them, Russia continues to use an increasing number of drones in its nightly strike attacks to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense and enable subsequent cruise and ballistic missile strikes.

"The increase in Russia's strike packages in recent weeks is largely due to the Russian Federation's efforts to scale up its defense industrial production, particularly of Shahed drones, 'decoy drones', and ballistic missiles," ISW summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense repelled a massive night attack on June 29, neutralizing 475 out of 537 aerial assault weapons. Among the downed targets were Shahed, Kh-101/Iskander-K, and Kalibr.

The Pope expressed support for suffering Ukraine, calling the war meaningless28.06.25, 18:28 • 3588 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kh-101
Kalibr (missile family)
Institute for the Study of War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
