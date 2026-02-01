$42.850.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 12411 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 22429 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 17550 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 18217 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 17002 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 12784 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 11743 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6586 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11433 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18839 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Russian strikes have significantly damaged Ukraine's energy grid, leading to its degradation and significant disruptions. Even during a moratorium on strikes, the grid faces problems.

ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from Russia

Months of Russian strikes have significantly damaged Ukraine's energy grid, which is now facing significant problems even during a moratorium on Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian strikes did not directly cause large-scale blackouts, but the Russian strike campaign has already damaged the Ukrainian energy system to a level of "degradation and susceptibility to significant disruptions due to technical malfunctions."

The Kremlin agreed to a week-long moratorium on strikes against some Ukrainian energy infrastructure on January 29 only after inflicting serious damage on Ukraine's national energy grid. The continued cascading power outages in Ukraine until January 31 during the truce once again demonstrate that a temporary moratorium is not a significant concession from Russia.

- ISW points out.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on a large-scale technical failure in the energy system, which led to cascading blackouts in the center and north of the country. The situation was brought back to controlled indicators, and versions of an enemy attack are not confirmed.

Energy system is operating as a whole; after critical infrastructure, it's time to restore power to people, but emergency blackouts persist in a number of regions - Shmyhal31.01.26, 14:19 • 2288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy