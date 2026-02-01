ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from Russia

Months of Russian strikes have significantly damaged Ukraine's energy grid, which is now facing significant problems even during a moratorium on Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian strikes did not directly cause large-scale blackouts, but the Russian strike campaign has already damaged the Ukrainian energy system to a level of "degradation and susceptibility to significant disruptions due to technical malfunctions."

The Kremlin agreed to a week-long moratorium on strikes against some Ukrainian energy infrastructure on January 29 only after inflicting serious damage on Ukraine's national energy grid. The continued cascading power outages in Ukraine until January 31 during the truce once again demonstrate that a temporary moratorium is not a significant concession from Russia. - ISW points out.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on a large-scale technical failure in the energy system, which led to cascading blackouts in the center and north of the country. The situation was brought back to controlled indicators, and versions of an enemy attack are not confirmed.

Energy system is operating as a whole; after critical infrastructure, it's time to restore power to people, but emergency blackouts persist in a number of regions - Shmyhal