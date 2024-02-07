Istanbul became the most visited city in the world in 2023

The Turkish city of Istanbul has become the most visited in the world in 2023. This was reported by Time Out with reference to the latest data from Euromonitor International, UNN writes.

Details

Istanbul reportedly took first place in the ranking of the most visited cities in 2023.

Turkey's economic and cultural capital received 20.2 million visitors in 2023.

This figure will only grow in 2024, as the country has recently eased visa requirements for travelers from the United States and Canada, the publication notes.

London took second place in the ranking. The British city was visited by 18.8 million Jews, and given that the number of visitors to the city has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, this is hardly shocking.

The third place in the ranking of the most visited cities in the world went to Dubai. in 2023, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates was visited by 16.8 million tourists.

Turkey's Antalya came in fourth, and France's Paris in fifth.

Venice bans tourist groups of more than 25 people