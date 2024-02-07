Istanbul became the most visited city in the world in 2023

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 67174 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117322 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122318 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164329 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267220 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176791 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166827 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237406 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100103 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62160 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 33642 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 30636 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43675 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267226 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234394 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100249 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117851 views
Istanbul became the most visited city in the world in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37214 views

According to Euromonitor International, Istanbul became the most visited city in the world in 2023 with more than 20.2 million visitors, ahead of London and Dubai.

The Turkish city of Istanbul has become the most visited in the world  in 2023. This was reported by Time Out  with reference to the latest data from Euromonitor International, UNN writes.

Details

Istanbul reportedly took first place in the ranking of the most visited cities in 2023.

Turkey's economic and cultural capital received 20.2 million visitors in 2023.

This figure will only grow in 2024, as the country has recently eased visa requirements for travelers from the United States and Canada, the publication notes.

London took second place in the ranking. The British city was visited by 18.8 million Jews, and given that the number of visitors to the city has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, this is hardly shocking.

The third place in the ranking of the most visited cities in the world went to Dubai. in 2023, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates was visited by 16.8 million tourists.

Turkey's Antalya came in fourth, and France's Paris in fifth.

Venice bans tourist groups of more than 25 people31.12.23, 07:15 • 35709 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomyCultureNews of the World
dubaiDubai
canadaCanada
parisParis
istanbulIstanbul
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon

