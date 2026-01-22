Israeli strike in Gaza kills three journalists

Photo: Reuters

Three Palestinian photojournalists – Mohammed Salah Kashta, Anas Ghneim, and Abdul Raouf Shaat – were killed on Wednesday as a result of an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Civil Defense Agency, the car carrying the media workers was hit in the Al-Zahra area. The deceased worked for the Egyptian Aid Committee and were on a humanitarian mission, documenting life in displacement camps. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Representatives of the humanitarian organization emphasized that the vehicle had appropriate markings with a logo. The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate classified the incident as a war crime aimed at suppressing freedom of speech. Agence France-Presse (AFP), with which Abdul Raouf Shaat collaborated, expressed deep regret and demanded a transparent investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.

Israeli position and ceasefire violations

The Israeli army command stated that the strike targeted a group of suspects operating a Hamas drone, which posed a threat to troops. An internal investigation into the incident is currently underway. Israeli forces also reported neutralizing an individual who crossed the "Yellow Line" – the boundary of territory that remains under Israeli control according to the ceasefire agreement.

This attack was part of a broader escalation, during which eight more people, including two children, were killed by artillery and tank fire in various areas of Gaza on Wednesday. Hamas called Israel's actions a gross violation of the current ceasefire agreements, which came into effect on October 10.

Statistics of casualties among media workers and civilians

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the current conflict in Gaza has been the deadliest for media representatives on record. Since the beginning of the war, at least 206 media workers have been documented killed. The organization called on Israel to adhere to international law, which obliges the protection of journalists in conflict zones.

In total, since the signing of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, 466 Palestinians have been killed, while the Israeli side has reported three soldiers killed during the same period. The total number of casualties since the beginning of the military campaign, which was a response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has exceeded 71,550 people.

