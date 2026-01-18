$43.180.08
Ali Shaath, head of the Gaza Governance Committee, officially began his duties under the auspices of the Trump Peace Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Ali Shaath, head of the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Governance, officially assumed his duties by signing the NCAG Mission Statement. The committee's activities are based on a UN resolution and Donald Trump's peace plan.

Ali Shaath, head of the Gaza Governance Committee, officially began his duties under the auspices of the Trump Peace Council

The head of the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Management (NCAG), Ali Shaath, has officially begun his duties. His first act in office was signing the NCAG Mission Statement, which defines the principles for the reconstruction and governance of the Gaza Strip during the transitional period. The official announced this on his X social media page on Sunday, January 18, writes UNN.

Details

The Committee's activities are based on UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and US President Donald Trump's "20-point peace plan." The organization will operate under the direct supervision of the Peace Council, chaired by Trump, and in coordination with the High Representative for Gaza.

Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration17.01.26, 23:44 • 1972 views

Priorities for Reconstruction and Governance

The NCAG Mission Statement outlines several key areas of work aimed at transforming the Gaza Strip:

  • Humanitarian sphere: immediate restoration of electricity, water supply, healthcare, and education systems.
    • Security and rule of law: creating conditions for safe living and introducing democratic governance.
      • Economic development: forming a transparent economic model capable of replacing high unemployment with new jobs.
        • Spiritual revival: rebuilding social infrastructure and supporting a society based on principles of justice.

          We aim to transform the transitional period in Gaza into a foundation for lasting Palestinian prosperity. NCAG will operate with the highest standards of integrity to ensure a path to genuine Palestinian rights and self-determination.

          – stated Ali Shaath.

          The signing of this document marks the transition from the military stage of the conflict to civilian administrative governance. Ali Shaath emphasized that the committee's ultimate goal is to create a productive economy and achieve lasting peace in the region. 

          Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion18.01.26, 01:55 • 560 views

          Stepan Haftko

