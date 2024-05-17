Israeli soldiers wounded in drone attack from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drone attack from Lebanon. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that three Israeli soldiers were wounded in the border town of Metula on Thursday as a result of a drone attack launched from southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical care. Their families have been notified - the IDF said in a statement.

Lebanese Hezbollah said it had struck several areas in Israel, including Metula. The group also published a video of the attack on the city.

Hezbollah announced the deaths of two of its fighters without providing further details.

According to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, Israel struck a "weapons production and storage complex belonging to Hezbollah's precision missile defense project in Jebel Shams in the Bekaa" during a nighttime air strike.

CNN: Israel gathers troops for operation in Rafah