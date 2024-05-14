CNN: Israel gathers troops for operation in Rafah

Israel has gathered enough troops on the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Rafah to launch a full-scale ground operation in the coming days. This was reported by CNN, citing American officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to estimates by the administration of US President Joe Biden, Israel may launch an operation in Rafah in the coming days. However, American officials are not sure that the Jewish state has made a final decision on this step, which would be a "direct challenge" to Biden.

According to one of the officials, Israel has not yet made the necessary preparations for a ground operation in Rafah, which includes the construction of food and hygiene infrastructure. At the same time, as the TV channel emphasizes, if Israel launches an invasion of Rafah, it will actually go against the US warnings that it has been making in recent months.

Earlier, US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan confirmed that the United States would not supply Israel with certain types of offensive weapons in the event of a major ground operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. He also said that new consultations between US and Israeli officials on the situation around Rafah would take place in the coming days.

