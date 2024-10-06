Israeli soldiers likely surrounded Jabalia in Gaza Strip

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 33328 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100050 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134999 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141443 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138243 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104700 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139669 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139381 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85652 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107264 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198038 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187079 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139381 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139669 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145565 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137048 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154015 views
Israeli soldiers likely surrounded Jabalia in Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers likely surrounded Jabalia in Gaza Strip

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23389 views

Israeli troops deployed in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza, where, according to the IDF, the Hamas militant group is restoring its potential. The operation includes tanks and armored vehicles. Numerous bombings have also been reported.

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced that it had "encircled" the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, where it said the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was rebuilding its potential.

Writes UNN with reference to AFP, DW and the page of the Israeli Defense Forces in the X network.

The Israeli army continued its air offensive in northern Gaza early Sunday morning.

Earlier it became known that the forces of Israeli Division 162 began operating at night in the Jabalia area.

The troops of the 401st and 460th Brigades managed to encircle the area and are currently continuing operations in the sector

- The IDF said in a statement. 

The deployment includes tanks and other armored vehicles.

Image

The army said that its intelligence revealed "the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the Jabaliya area, as well as Hamas' efforts to restore its operational capabilities in the area.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that numerous bombings took place in Jabaliya overnight.

At least ten Palestinians were killed and others were injured, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to the Lebanese media outlet Al Mayadeen, emergency services transported the wounded to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The reason is the continuation of the war in Gaza: China comments on IDF operation in southern Lebanon and Iranian strikes on Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister: Military actions against Israel are coming to an end02.10.24, 09:46 • 15886 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
chinaChina
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

