Israeli soldiers likely surrounded Jabalia in Gaza Strip

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced that it had "encircled" the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, where it said the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was rebuilding its potential.

Writes UNN with reference to AFP, DW and the page of the Israeli Defense Forces in the X network.

The Israeli army continued its air offensive in northern Gaza early Sunday morning.

Earlier it became known that the forces of Israeli Division 162 began operating at night in the Jabalia area.

The troops of the 401st and 460th Brigades managed to encircle the area and are currently continuing operations in the sector - The IDF said in a statement.

The deployment includes tanks and other armored vehicles.

The army said that its intelligence revealed "the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the Jabaliya area, as well as Hamas' efforts to restore its operational capabilities in the area.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that numerous bombings took place in Jabaliya overnight.

At least ten Palestinians were killed and others were injured, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to the Lebanese media outlet Al Mayadeen, emergency services transported the wounded to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Recall

