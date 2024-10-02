Iranian Foreign Minister: Military actions against Israel are coming to an end

Iran's massive attack on Israel, the second in almost six months, is “complete,” Tehran says, with “90% of the missiles” hitting their targets.

UNN writes with reference to the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in the social network X.

“Our actions are complete unless the Israeli regime decides to offer further retaliation. In such a scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X on Wednesday morning.

It also points out that Iran exercised its “right to self-defense,” “We did so by exercising great restraint for almost two months to make way for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

Recall

On the evening of Tuesday, October 1, Iran fired at least 180 missiles at Israel, some of which hit Israeli territory.

Israel launched air strikes on Beirut in response to Iran's attack.

Earlier, UNN reported that the White House said that Iran was preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack on Israel.