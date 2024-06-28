Israeli attack on Gaza neighborhood leaves at least 7 dead
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli army stormed the outskirts of Gaza City. At least seven people have been reported dead as a result of the strikes.
Israel has attacked a neighborhood in Gaza City, killing at least seven people in the Shejaiya area. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Thursday, the Israeli army stormed a neighborhood in Gaza City, demanding that the Palestinians retreat south because of the approaching tanks that were bombarding the city of Rafah. According to Israel, this is the last stage of the operation against Hamas militants.
Residents of the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City noticed the sound of tanks approaching and opening fire in the morning, after the nightly bombardment of the city. They also observed drone attacks. According to the Palestinian Civil Emergency Services, at least seven people were killed in Israeli strikes in Shejaiya.
