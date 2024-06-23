Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 42 Palestinians

Israeli attacks on the city of Gaza on Saturday killed at least 42 people. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, according to Hamas, at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the city of Gaza in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

A strike on homes in the Al-Shati district, one of the historic refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, killed 24 people. Another 18 Palestinians were killed in an attack on homes in the Al-Tufa area.

