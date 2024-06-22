22 people were killed in an artillery attack in Gaza

At least 22 people were killed in an artillery strike on the Gaza Strip. This is reported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, reports UNN.

Details

In the Gaza Strip, at least 22 people were killed in an attack that damaged the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The shells hit just a few meters from the organization's premises, around which hundreds of civilians live in tents.

We are deeply concerned that artillery fire so close to humanitarian targets puts the lives of both civilians and humanitarian workers at risk - International Committee of the Red Cross.

At the moment, it is not known who is responsible for this strike.

Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills 13 people, including 7 children