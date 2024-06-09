Israeli Army rescues 4 hostages held by chromosomes in Gaza refugee camp

The Israeli army entered the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the blocked Gaza Strip. Four hostages who were captured by Hamas on October 7, 2023 at the Supernova music festival were found and released there, the Israeli army (IDF) said .

Details

It is noted that 25-year-old Noah Argamani, 21-year-old Almog Meir-NA, 40-year-old Shlomi Ziv and 27-year-old Andrey Kozlov (who has Israeli and Russian citizenship) were released.

The condition of all four is assessed as good, they were hospitalized for medical examination.

An IDF spokesman said at a briefing that the hostages were held in two different houses located in the center of the Nuseirat camp, in a densely populated residential area. The operation to rescue the abductees was conducted under the cover of the naval and air forces. One of the IDF soldiers was seriously injured during the operation and was taken to the hospital.

addition

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources report that local residents were injured as a result of the IDF's actions in Nuseirat.

Al Jazeera, citing a representative of the Al-Aqsa Hospital, initially wrote that at least 55 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the Israeli operation.

According to him, the hospital hospital is overcrowded, it does not have enough space to accommodate the wounded. The medic urged Palestinians to donate blood for them.

Subsequently, Hamas reported that the number of victims is allegedly much higher – at least 210 people were killed, and more than 400 were injured.

