Israeli Army rescues 4 hostages held by chromosomes in Gaza refugee camp

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 26615 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229479 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168559 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162161 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146951 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52786 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61770 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 36254 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102858 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229479 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227930 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215399 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102858 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156573 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155430 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159286 views
Israeli Army rescues 4 hostages held by chromosomes in Gaza refugee camp

Israeli Army rescues 4 hostages held by chromosomes in Gaza refugee camp

 • 25353 views

The Israeli army entered the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza and rescued four hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, in an operation that resulted in Palestinian casualties.

The Israeli army entered the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the blocked Gaza Strip. Four hostages who were captured by Hamas on October 7, 2023 at the Supernova music festival were found and released there, the Israeli army (IDF) said .

Details

It is noted that 25-year-old Noah Argamani, 21-year-old Almog Meir-NA, 40-year-old Shlomi Ziv and 27-year-old Andrey Kozlov (who has Israeli and Russian citizenship) were released.

The condition of all four is assessed as good, they were hospitalized for medical examination.

An IDF spokesman said at a briefing that the hostages were held in two different houses located in the center of the Nuseirat camp, in a densely populated residential area. The operation to rescue the abductees was conducted under the cover of the naval and air forces. One of the IDF soldiers was seriously injured during the operation and was taken to the hospital.

addition

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources report that local residents were injured as a result of the IDF's actions in Nuseirat.

Al Jazeera, citing a representative of the Al-Aqsa Hospital, initially wrote that at least 55 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the Israeli operation.

According to him, the hospital hospital is overcrowded, it does not have enough space to accommodate the wounded. The medic urged Palestinians to donate blood for them.

Subsequently, Hamas reported that the number of victims is allegedly much higher – at least 210 people were killed, and more than 400 were injured.

IDF reports death of four hostages held by Hamas04.06.24, 03:19 • 29238 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

