Israel will allow foreign peacekeepers into Gaza for the first time to disarm Hamas
Kyiv • UNN
Israel will allow an international contingent to begin operations in Gaza as part of Trump's plan. Reconstruction is possible only after demilitarization.
Israel will allow the first contingent of the International Stabilization Force to begin operating in the Gaza Strip in order to move forward with the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. Bloomberg reports this, citing Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.
Details
As part of the initial pilot project, the foreign contingent's main task will be to disarm Hamas.
At the same time, the Israeli side has put forward a fundamental condition for beginning the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave: the complete demilitarization of its territory.
Israel's goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas. No reconstruction in Gaza will begin until Hamas is disarmed and the entire Gaza Strip is demilitarized
The size of the international contingent, its composition, and the specific deployment dates were not specified in the report.
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