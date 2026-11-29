Israel will allow the first contingent of the International Stabilization Force to begin operating in the Gaza Strip in order to move forward with the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. Bloomberg reports this, citing Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

As part of the initial pilot project, the foreign contingent's main task will be to disarm Hamas.

At the same time, the Israeli side has put forward a fundamental condition for beginning the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave: the complete demilitarization of its territory.

Israel's goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas. No reconstruction in Gaza will begin until Hamas is disarmed and the entire Gaza Strip is demilitarized – Israel's Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The size of the international contingent, its composition, and the specific deployment dates were not specified in the report.

Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East