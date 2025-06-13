Israel suspends operations of diplomatic missions in various countries due to security threat

All Israeli embassies and consulates in various countries are temporarily suspending operations, and consular services will be unavailable for some time. Against the backdrop of the escalation of the conflict with Iran, Israel has decided to suspend the work of diplomatic missions. This was reported by the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, UNN reports.

In light of recent events, Israeli missions around the world will be closed and consular services will not be provided. - the statement reads.

Details

For Israelis abroad, an online form is available to report their location and current status. It is recommended to fill it out to help the Israeli Foreign Ministry respond quickly to events.

In the event of an emergency or disaster, it is recommended to immediately contact the agency's situation center.

Addition

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Tehran and the suburbs of the Iranian capital, as well as on a number of other cities in the country. According to the Israeli side, the attack was of a preventive nature and was aimed at destroying facilities related to Iran's nuclear program, as well as military infrastructure.

In addition, there was information about the death of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergencies in Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Israeli military campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities, leadership and missile infrastructure may last up to 14 days.