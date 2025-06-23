Israel strikes Tehran: a IRGC base, Evin prison, and a symbolic countdown clock attacked

Israel has officially confirmed a series of airstrikes on key targets in the Iranian capital Tehran, including the Basij headquarters, the notorious Evin prison for political prisoners, and the symbolic "Israel Destruction Clock" that was counting down to 2040, when, according to Khamenei's statement in 2015, Israel was supposedly to cease to exist. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

"The Israel Defense Forces are now striking with unprecedented force at regime targets and government repressive bodies in the heart of Tehran, including the Basij headquarters, Evin prison for political prisoners and opponents of the regime, the 'Destruction of Israel' clock in Palestine Square, the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps internal security, the ideological headquarters, and other regime targets," reads a statement by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

There are no reports of casualties among prisoners.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck headquarters and facilities belonging to Iran's internal security forces.

"These forces consist of various corps and commands and are responsible, on behalf of the Iranian regime's armed forces, for the country's defense, suppression of threats, and maintenance of regime stability," the IDF statement said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Basij headquarters "serves as one of the IRGC's power bases and is responsible, among other things, for enforcing the Islamic code and reporting civilians who violate it to the authorities."

Additionally, the strikes, as indicated, hit the Alborz corps, which, according to the military, "is responsible for protecting several cities in Tehran province from various threats and maintaining regime stability," as well as intelligence and general security police of the Iranian internal security forces.

"These headquarters are significant both militarily and from a governance perspective, and strikes on them damage the military capabilities of the Iranian regime," the Israel Defense Forces added.

