Iran's missile strike caused power outages in Israel: details

Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles at Israel in the last hour, causing power outages in some regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to AlJazeera.

Details

According to media reports, Iran launched eight missiles in four volleys in the first round of attacks in the last hour.

The military intercepted most of the missiles, but one of them fell near a strategic facility of the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) in the south of the country. The missile hit caused power outages in the area, the agency added.

Recall

Following US strikes on Iran, Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures. In particular, Bahrain and Kuwait are taking emergency measures, while other regional states are calling for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.