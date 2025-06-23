$41.830.15
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Iran's missile strike caused power outages in Israel: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, eight missiles were fired in four volleys. One of the missiles hit near a strategic energy facility, causing power outages in the southern regions.

Iran's missile strike caused power outages in Israel: details

Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles at Israel in the last hour, causing power outages in some regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to AlJazeera.

Details

According to media reports, Iran launched eight missiles in four volleys in the first round of attacks in the last hour.

The military intercepted most of the missiles, but one of them fell near a strategic facility of the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) in the south of the country. The missile hit caused power outages in the area, the agency added.

Recall

Following US strikes on Iran, Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures. In particular, Bahrain and Kuwait are taking emergency measures, while other regional states are calling for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Kuwait
Bahrain
United States
Iran
