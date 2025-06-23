Iran's missile strike caused power outages in Israel: details
Kyiv • UNN
Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, eight missiles were fired in four volleys. One of the missiles hit near a strategic energy facility, causing power outages in the southern regions.
Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles at Israel in the last hour, causing power outages in some regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to AlJazeera.
Details
According to media reports, Iran launched eight missiles in four volleys in the first round of attacks in the last hour.
The military intercepted most of the missiles, but one of them fell near a strategic facility of the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) in the south of the country. The missile hit caused power outages in the area, the agency added.
Recall
Following US strikes on Iran, Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures. In particular, Bahrain and Kuwait are taking emergency measures, while other regional states are calling for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.