Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza: 24 dead amid ceasefire violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Israeli aircraft struck the Gaza Strip, killing 24 Palestinians, including two infants. This was in response to an attack by Hamas militants that wounded an Israeli soldier.

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza: 24 dead amid ceasefire violation

On Wednesday, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 Palestinians, including two infants. Tel Aviv stated that the operation was a response to an attack by Hamas militants, which severely wounded an Israeli reservist soldier. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The deadliest was the shelling of a building in the Tuffah district in northern Gaza, where 11 people died, mostly members of one family. Among the victims were a 10-day-old baby and her 5-month-old cousin. The Israeli command emphasized that the attack was a "real-time response" to fire directed at their military.

Israel has reopened the key Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border02.02.26, 19:20 • 3559 views

Another strike was carried out in the Muwasi area of Khan Yunis, where a missile hit a tent. Three people were killed, including a paramedic who was on duty. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the target was Hamas platoon commander Bilal Abu Assi, responsible for the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz in October 2023. The military expressed regret over civilian casualties but stressed that they used precision weapons to eliminate the terrorist.

Fragile truce under threat of collapse

The ceasefire, which began on October 10, 2025, is increasingly being violated by both sides. According to Gaza health authorities, 556 Palestinians have died during this period, while Israel reports the loss of four of its soldiers. Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmia, director of Shifa Hospital, openly criticized the lack of effective control by mediators - Egypt and Qatar.

The situation is complicated by problems at the Rafah checkpoint. Although the border officially opened on Monday, the passage of patients and refugees is accompanied by long delays and interrogations. On Wednesday, more than half of a group of 15 wounded patients who were supposed to leave for treatment in Egypt were denied border crossing without explanation.

Israel eliminated Hamas 'Nukhba' platoon commander suspected in October 7, 2023 massacre - IDF04.02.26, 16:13 • 2836 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Qatar
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv