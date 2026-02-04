Israel eliminated Hamas 'Nukhba' platoon commander suspected in October 7, 2023 massacre - IDF

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops struck a platoon commander of the radical Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, named "Nukhba." This is a naval commando unit within Hamas, UNN reports with reference to the IDF press service.

Details

The strike targeted terrorist Bilal Abu Assi, a "Nukhba" platoon commander who participated in the attack on Israel in October 2023. In particular, he allegedly participated in the attack on the settlement (kibbutz - ed.) Nir Oz in southern Israel: more than 40 people died then, including citizens of Israel and other states.

The terrorist allegedly participated in holding deceased hostages during the war, and also directed terrorist attacks against IDF troops throughout the war - the Israel Defense Forces reported.

Recall

On January 11, 2026, new cases of civilian deaths were recorded in the Gaza Strip due to the actions of the Israeli army. This happened against the backdrop of rising tensions three months after the October truce was reached - at least three people died.