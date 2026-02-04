Israel eliminated Hamas 'Nukhba' platoon commander suspected in October 7, 2023 massacre - IDF

$43.190.22
50.950.04
10:29 AM • 10882 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 17331 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 13792 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 17641 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 32066 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 47880 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 38619 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36711 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33877 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21333 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 15914 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 17454 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 29716 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 17415 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 35062 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 13878 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 50699 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 52266 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 91065 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 99482 views
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 23074 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 22986 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 25790 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 32493 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 42706 views
Israel eliminated Hamas 'Nukhba' platoon commander suspected in October 7, 2023 massacre - IDF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Israel Defense Forces struck Bilal Abu Assi, a Hamas 'Nukhba' platoon commander who participated in the October 2023 attack on Israel. He is allegedly involved in the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz and the taking of hostages.

Israel eliminated Hamas 'Nukhba' platoon commander suspected in October 7, 2023 massacre - IDF

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops struck a platoon commander of the radical Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, named "Nukhba." This is a naval commando unit within Hamas, UNN reports with reference to the IDF press service.

Details

The strike targeted terrorist Bilal Abu Assi, a "Nukhba" platoon commander who participated in the attack on Israel in October 2023. In particular, he allegedly participated in the attack on the settlement (kibbutz - ed.) Nir Oz in southern Israel: more than 40 people died then, including citizens of Israel and other states.

The terrorist allegedly participated in holding deceased hostages during the war, and also directed terrorist attacks against IDF troops throughout the war

 - the Israel Defense Forces reported.

Recall

On January 11, 2026, new cases of civilian deaths were recorded in the Gaza Strip due to the actions of the Israeli army. This happened against the backdrop of rising tensions three months after the October truce was reached - at least three people died.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip