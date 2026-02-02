Israel has reopened the key Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
04:56 PM • 1330 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 9428 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 19383 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 33029 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 57931 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74056 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50905 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50371 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36290 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52638 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.1m/s
73%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 25767 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 39470 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 17396 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 14529 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 11285 views
Publications
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 714 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 9406 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 39760 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 25862 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 83913 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 1212 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2020 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 3472 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 4340 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7112 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

Israel has reopened the key Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Palestinians have begun crossing the Rafah checkpoint after its reopening. The crossing will be supervised by the EU and local Palestinian staff, while Israel will conduct remote security checks.

Israel has reopened the key Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border

Palestinians have begun to pass through the Rafah crossing point on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt after it reopened for people movement, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The crossing has been mostly closed since May 2024, when the Gaza side was seized by Israeli forces, the publication writes.

The reopening was supposed to happen during the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began in October. But Israel blocked it until the body of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza was returned, which happened last week.

Israel retrieves body of last hostage from Gaza: completion of first phase of peace plan30.01.26, 00:58 • 4027 views

This will be a relief for many Palestinians who see it as a channel to the world, although there is frustration that only a small number of people and no goods will be allowed through.

According to local hospitals and the World Health Organization (WHO), about 20,000 sick and wounded Palestinians are waiting to leave Gaza for treatment.

According to Israeli reports, only 50 patients accompanied by one or two relatives will be allowed to leave daily, and 50 people who left Gaza during the war will be allowed to return.

The checkpoint will be managed by European Union officials and local Palestinian staff, while Israel will conduct remote security checks.

On Monday morning, an Israeli security official stated that the Rafah checkpoint "is now open for the movement of residents, both inbound and outbound" after the arrival of teams from the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM).

Meanwhile, Al Qahera News TV, close to Egyptian intelligence, reported that the checkpoint "received the first batch of Palestinians returning from Egypt to the Gaza Strip." The report added that this step came "within Egypt's efforts to facilitate movement through the crossing."

On Sunday, Israeli authorities stated that a trial opening of the crossing had been conducted and completed.

One Palestinian official familiar with the organization of the trial opening reported that about 30 Palestinian employees arrived on the Egyptian side of the crossing before the operational phase began.

As the publication learned, WHO will monitor the transportation of patients from the territory controlled by Hamas, delivering them by bus to the crossing through the so-called "Yellow Line" to the territory controlled by the Israeli military.

Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza states that the reopening of the Rafah crossing in both directions will be carried out according to the same mechanism that was implemented under the previous ceasefire agreement in January last year.

Before being taken over by Israel in 2024, this border crossing was the main exit point for Palestinians allowed to leave the country during the war, and a key entry point for humanitarian aid. Now, aid arriving from Egypt goes through the Israeli Kerem Shalom border crossing.

In December, the Israeli government stated that the Rafah crossing would be opened to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza. But Egypt stated that the crossing would only be opened if movement in both directions was allowed.

More than 30,000 Gaza residents have registered with the Palestinian embassy in Cairo to obtain permission to return to Gaza.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
charity
World Health Organization
Donald Trump
Cairo
Egypt
Gaza Strip