Israel has agreed to a new US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 76475 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 90372 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101341 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93405 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169137 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96451 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122610 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110558 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115332 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102040 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 5770 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 45445 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 27059 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 12251 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 17531 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 76475 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169137 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 197392 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 273903 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 284267 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 101726 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 94735 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 108475 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 166598 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 103275 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

Israel has agreed to a new US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Netanyahu has agreed to the US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages. Hamas has confirmed receipt of the proposal and is studying it.

Israel has agreed to a new US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza

Netanyahu agreed to the new US proposal on Gaza, which was conveyed by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press and Nederlands Persbureau.

Details

The guns may soon fall silent in the Gaza Strip, as the head of the Israeli government has likely agreed to a ceasefire in the enclave.

Hamas also confirmed that the proposal was received through mediators. The information is being studied, but preliminary, the combat formation has expressed its consent to the truce.

The proposal came from US envoy Steve Witkoff. It concerns a sixty-day ceasefire.

- AP reports, citing sources in Israel.

According to Israeli media reports, if both sides agree, there will be a 60-day ceasefire. Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Reference

During this time (the expected period of ceasefire), ten hostages are to be released in two stages, and the bodies of 18 kidnapped Israelis are to be handed over. 125 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,111 other prisoners will also be released. The bodies of 180 Palestinians will also be handed over.

The situation in Gaza remains critical

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains tense. According to the World Food Programme, at least two people were killed in a raid on a UN food warehouse. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund, which aims to make Israel a partner in providing assistance, has denied reports of deaths at its distribution centers.

Recall

In Gaza, hungry people stormed a UN warehouse with food due to a food crisis caused by the blockade.

Hamas accepted the US plan, which provides for the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg26.05.25, 12:48 • 64760 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Associated Press
Israel
United Nations
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$63.27
Bitcoin
$106,713.70
S&P 500
$5,909.37
Tesla
$362.49
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,347.09
Ethereum
$2,644.42