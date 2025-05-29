Israel has agreed to a new US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza

Netanyahu agreed to the new US proposal on Gaza, which was conveyed by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press and Nederlands Persbureau.

Details

The guns may soon fall silent in the Gaza Strip, as the head of the Israeli government has likely agreed to a ceasefire in the enclave.

Hamas also confirmed that the proposal was received through mediators. The information is being studied, but preliminary, the combat formation has expressed its consent to the truce.

The proposal came from US envoy Steve Witkoff. It concerns a sixty-day ceasefire. - AP reports, citing sources in Israel.

According to Israeli media reports, if both sides agree, there will be a 60-day ceasefire. Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Reference

During this time (the expected period of ceasefire), ten hostages are to be released in two stages, and the bodies of 18 kidnapped Israelis are to be handed over. 125 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,111 other prisoners will also be released. The bodies of 180 Palestinians will also be handed over.

The situation in Gaza remains critical

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains tense. According to the World Food Programme, at least two people were killed in a raid on a UN food warehouse. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund, which aims to make Israel a partner in providing assistance, has denied reports of deaths at its distribution centers.

Recall

In Gaza, hungry people stormed a UN warehouse with food due to a food crisis caused by the blockade.

Hamas accepted the US plan, which provides for the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg