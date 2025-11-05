Israel extended the arrest of the former chief legal counsel of the army until Friday

ukenru
05:06 PM • 2604 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9104 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15218 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22121 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20126 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21123 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28671 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22501 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21352 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18365 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28471 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 11718 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 13994 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31714 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26192 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15229 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22131 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26195 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31723 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 28673 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Pokrovsk
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 3640 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 6566 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28477 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 35343 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48716 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Israel extended the arrest of the former chief legal counsel of the army until Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Israel extended the arrest of former chief legal counsel of the armed forces, Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, until Friday. She was detained over the leak of a video showing abuse of a Palestinian prisoner, which she had approved for publication.

Israel extended the arrest of the former chief legal counsel of the army until Friday

Israel has extended the arrest of former chief legal counsel of the armed forces, Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who became a figure in an investigation into the leak of a video allegedly showing abuse of a Palestinian prisoner. This was reported by a source in the Israeli police to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The former official, who resigned last week, was detained after a video appeared in the media that, according to the investigation, shows cruel treatment of a Palestinian prisoner. She claims that she approved the publication of the footage to "repel propaganda against the military's legal department."

Scandal involving Israel's chief military lawyer: even more interesting facts revealed - AP04.11.25, 10:34 • 2762 views

The investigation into this case has already led to charges being filed against five Israeli reservists suspected of severe beatings of a prisoner. Human rights activists report numerous abuses against Palestinians detained during the war in Gaza.

Police have not yet provided an official comment, but Reuters sources confirm that Tomer-Yerushalmi will remain in custody at least until Friday while the investigation continues.

Israel's chief military lawyer arrested for leaking video of Palestinian abuse03.11.25, 20:46 • 5244 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters