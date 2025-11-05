Israel extended the arrest of the former chief legal counsel of the army until Friday

Israel has extended the arrest of former chief legal counsel of the armed forces, Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who became a figure in an investigation into the leak of a video allegedly showing abuse of a Palestinian prisoner. This was reported by a source in the Israeli police to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The former official, who resigned last week, was detained after a video appeared in the media that, according to the investigation, shows cruel treatment of a Palestinian prisoner. She claims that she approved the publication of the footage to "repel propaganda against the military's legal department."

The investigation into this case has already led to charges being filed against five Israeli reservists suspected of severe beatings of a prisoner. Human rights activists report numerous abuses against Palestinians detained during the war in Gaza.

Police have not yet provided an official comment, but Reuters sources confirm that Tomer-Yerushalmi will remain in custody at least until Friday while the investigation continues.

