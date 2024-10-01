Israel collected data for almost 20 years to eliminate Hezbollah leader - FT

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73531 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138551 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143533 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139198 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182766 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100749 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110444 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112573 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52375 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58980 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189529 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142156 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146871 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138281 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155143 views
Israel collected data for almost 20 years to eliminate Hezbollah leader - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19342 views

Israeli intelligence had been collecting information for almost 20 years to eliminate Hassan Nasrallah. It used spy satellites, drones, and cyber hacking to obtain data on Hezbollah and its connections.

Israeli intelligence has been collecting "a huge amount of data" for at least 18 years in order to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. This is reported by the Financial Times , citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Israeli intelligence services tried several times to kill Hassan Nasrallah, but failed. After this, the intelligence service collected "a huge amount of data" on Hezbollah militants for almost 20 years.

Former senior intelligence officer Miri Eisin stated that the group was not only viewed from the military side, but also drew attention to 's political actions and its ties to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In addition, attention was paid to Nasrallah's relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Hezbollah vows to continue its fight against Israel despite Nasrallah's death30.09.24, 19:27 • 18031 view

To gather information, Israel made extensive use of technical means that had an advantage - spy satellites, sophisticated drones, and cyber hacking capabilities that turn cell phones into eavesdropping devices. 

Israel had a lot of capabilities, a lot of intelligence waiting to be used. We could have used these opportunities much earlier in this war, but we did not,

- Sources said.

Recall

IDF fighters carried out a precision strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut.

“Hezbollah elects new leader: what is known30.09.24, 00:22 • 23505 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
financial-timesFinancial Times
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
syriaSyria

