Israel collected data for almost 20 years to eliminate Hezbollah leader - FT

Israeli intelligence has been collecting "a huge amount of data" for at least 18 years in order to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. This is reported by the Financial Times , citing its own sources, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Israeli intelligence services tried several times to kill Hassan Nasrallah, but failed. After this, the intelligence service collected "a huge amount of data" on Hezbollah militants for almost 20 years.

Former senior intelligence officer Miri Eisin stated that the group was not only viewed from the military side, but also drew attention to 's political actions and its ties to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In addition, attention was paid to Nasrallah's relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

To gather information, Israel made extensive use of technical means that had an advantage - spy satellites, sophisticated drones, and cyber hacking capabilities that turn cell phones into eavesdropping devices.

Israel had a lot of capabilities, a lot of intelligence waiting to be used. We could have used these opportunities much earlier in this war, but we did not, - Sources said.



IDF fighters carried out a precision strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut.

