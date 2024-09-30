“Hezbollah vows to continue its fight against Israel despite Nasrallah's death

Deputy Head of Hezbollah Naim Kassem said that the Lebanese militant group is ready for a long war. UNN writes with reference to SWI and VOA.

The Hezbollah camp said it was “ready” for an Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon and vowed to continue fighting “in support of Gaza” despite the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In a televised speech, the deputy head of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem, said in what was the first public comment by a senior Hezbollah official since the strike that the Lebanese militant group was ready for a long fight.

“We are ready, if the Israelis decide to enter our territory, our resistance forces are ready for a ground confrontation,” he said.

In addition, Naim Qassem promised to continue the struggle “in support of Gaza,” where since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has been waging an offensive in response to the Hamas attack.

Addendum

In a video message to the Iranian people on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuemphasized that there is no place in the Middle East that his country cannot reach. “Ask Mohammed Deif. Ask Nasrallah,” he said, referring to the targeted elimination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Recall

The Israeli army has officially announced the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after a strike on Beirut. The IDF confirmed this information in an official statement.

Hashem Safiyeddine became the new leader of Hezbollahafter the death of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike.