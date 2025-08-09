"Iskander-K" and 16 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

One of two Iskander-K cruise missiles and 16 out of 47 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 9 (from 10:30 PM on August 8), the enemy attacked with 47 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia, as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Attack UAVs targeted frontline territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, while missiles targeted the city of Dnipro. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The aerial attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed an Iskander-K cruise missile, 16 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 31 UAV hits were recorded at 15 locations. - stated the Air Force.

