06:10 AM • 9826 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 66746 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 52718 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 158162 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 154810 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 82286 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 133941 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 74589 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 53599 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38371 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
"Iskander-K" and 16 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

On the night of August 9, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 47 attack UAVs and two "Iskander-K" missiles. Defense forces neutralized an "Iskander-K" missile and 16 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country.

"Iskander-K" and 16 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

One of two Iskander-K cruise missiles and 16 out of 47 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 9 (from 10:30 PM on August 8), the enemy attacked with 47 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia, as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Attack UAVs targeted frontline territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, while missiles targeted the city of Dnipro.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The aerial attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed an Iskander-K cruise missile, 16 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 31 UAV hits were recorded at 15 locations.

- stated the Air Force.

Russia struck Dnipro with missiles in the morning: three wounded, destroyed buildings and cars09.08.25, 07:53 • 1828 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander