Russia struck Dnipro with missiles in the morning: three wounded, destroyed buildings and cars

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dnipro on Saturday morning, August 9. Destruction was recorded in the city, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the missile strike on Dnipro, three people were injured - a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Destruction was also recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

"Cars were smashed, as was a building that was not in use. A fire broke out," Lysak writes.

