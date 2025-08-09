Russia struck Dnipro with missiles in the morning: three wounded, destroyed buildings and cars
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro on August 9. Three people were hospitalized, and destruction was recorded at the enterprise.
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dnipro on Saturday morning, August 9. Destruction was recorded in the city, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.
Details
As a result of the missile strike on Dnipro, three people were injured - a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
Destruction was also recorded on the territory of the enterprise.
"Cars were smashed, as was a building that was not in use. A fire broke out," Lysak writes.
