Russia struck Dnipro with missiles in the morning: three wounded, destroyed buildings and cars

August 8, 10:42 PM • 34604 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 38438 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 131283 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129560 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 75166 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 130010 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 73184 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 52721 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 113031 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White HouseAugust 8, 08:36 PM • 4214 views
The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCCAugust 8, 09:56 PM • 15253 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJAugust 8, 10:18 PM • 24080 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regions12:47 AM • 17444 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger01:33 AM • 16802 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 131310 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 91919 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129584 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 148931 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 113046 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Azerbaijan
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 148931 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 172630 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 186327 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 191228 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 179392 views
Diia (service)
BFM TV
Fox News
COVID-19
Pistol

Russia struck Dnipro with missiles in the morning: three wounded, destroyed buildings and cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro on August 9. Three people were hospitalized, and destruction was recorded at the enterprise.

Russia struck Dnipro with missiles in the morning: three wounded, destroyed buildings and cars

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dnipro on Saturday morning, August 9. Destruction was recorded in the city, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the missile strike on Dnipro, three people were injured - a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Destruction was also recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

"Cars were smashed, as was a building that was not in use. A fire broke out," Lysak writes.

Russian troops struck houses in the center of Balakliia with drones09.08.25, 04:06 • 2444 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast