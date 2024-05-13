Irish Prime Minister announces plans to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees

Ireland is considering cutting state support for asylum seekers and refugees, including those who came from Ukraine, in an effort to bring the system more in line with other European countries. According to The Guardian, this was stated by Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports.

Details

We should see changes in a number of areas that will bring what I think the Irish lacked, which is a common sense approach. We need to look at the sequencing of social assistance. We need to look at the contribution that people with refugee status should make to housing. We need to make sure that everyone who works is working legally, so there should be more checks at the workplace - Harris said.

He emphasized that there should be a consistent approach to people coming from Ukraine and that support should not depend on when they arrived.

The publication reminds that more than 100 thousand Ukrainian refugees have sought asylum in Ireland after russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

