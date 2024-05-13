Irish Prime Minister announces plans to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Irish Prime Minister announces plans to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26742 views

Ireland is considering cutting state support for asylum seekers and refugees, including those from Ukraine, to bring its system in line with other European countries.

Ireland is considering cutting state support for asylum seekers and refugees, including those who came from Ukraine, in an effort to bring the system more in line with other European countries. According to The Guardian, this was stated by Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports.

Details

Ireland is considering cutting state support for asylum seekers and refugees, including those from Ukraine, to bring the system in line with other European countries, Prime Minister Simon Harris said.

We should see changes in a number of areas that will bring what I think the Irish lacked, which is a common sense approach. We need to look at the sequencing of social assistance. We need to look at the contribution that people with refugee status should make to housing. We need to make sure that everyone who works is working legally, so there should be more checks at the workplace

- Harris said.

He emphasized that there should be a consistent approach to people coming from Ukraine and that support should not depend on when they arrived.

The publication reminds that more than 100 thousand Ukrainian refugees have sought asylum in Ireland after russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"Neutral does not mean indifferent": Zelensky says Ireland has confirmed participation in Peace Summit09.05.24, 11:48 • 21429 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Our people abroad
The Guardian
Ireland
Ukraine

