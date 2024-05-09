"Neutral does not mean indifferent": Zelensky says Ireland has confirmed participation in Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ireland has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June, UNN reports.

Neutral Ireland does not mean indifferent to injustice and peace. Prime Minister Simon Harris has just confirmed his personal attendance at the Peace Summit in a telephone conversation - Zelensky wrote in X.

He expressed gratitude for the humanitarian and logistical assistance provided by Ireland. "We also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of demining," the President added.

"We agreed to instruct the teams to start working on a bilateral security agreement as soon as possible within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration," Zelenskyy said.

