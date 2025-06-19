Iran's Foreign Minister stated that he will travel to Geneva to meet with European counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will travel to Geneva on Friday for a meeting with his European counterparts. These will be the first negotiations since Israel's strikes on Iranian territory, reports UNN with reference to AP via a link.

Details

Reminder

According to Israeli media, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles on Thursday morning, directly hitting the main hospital in southern Israel, the "Soroka" medical center, and two more strikes in the central cities of Holon and Ramat Gan, resulting in dozens of people injured, including six in serious condition.

Deputy Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, stated that if the United States of America joins the Israeli attacks, Tehran will strike "everywhere it finds targets".