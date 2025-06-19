$41.630.10
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
11:44 AM • 1818 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 27357 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 29419 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 111896 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 149200 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 85554 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 125584 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99006 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 93939 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 75215 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusives
Iran's Foreign Minister stated that he will travel to Geneva to meet with European counterparts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Geneva to meet with European counterparts. These will be the first negotiations after Israel's strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that he will travel to Geneva to meet with European counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will travel to Geneva on Friday for a meeting with his European counterparts. These will be the first negotiations since Israel's strikes on Iranian territory, reports UNN with reference to AP via a link.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that he will travel to Geneva on Friday for meetings with his European counterparts, marking the first negotiations since Israel launched airstrikes on the Islamic Republic.

- the message reads.

Reminder

According to Israeli media, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles on Thursday morning, directly hitting the main hospital in southern Israel, the "Soroka" medical center, and two more strikes in the central cities of Holon and Ramat Gan, resulting in dozens of people injured, including six in serious condition.

Deputy Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, stated that if the United States of America joins the Israeli attacks, Tehran will strike "everywhere it finds targets"

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Geneva
United States
Iran
