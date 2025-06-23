Iran expanded range of legitimate military targets after US entry into war - Reuters

Iran said on Monday that a United States attack on its nuclear facilities expanded the circle of legitimate targets for its armed forces. Tehran compared President Donald Trump to a "gambler" for joining Israel's military campaign against the Islamic Republic, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Since Trump joined Israel's campaign, dropping massive bunker-buster bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday, Iran has repeatedly threatened retaliation.

But while Iran continues to shell Israel with missiles, it has not yet taken any action against the United States itself, not shelling American bases or attacking 20% of the world's oil supplies that pass near its coast at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Mr. Trump, the gambler, you can start this war, but we will be the ones to end it – said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran's central military headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya, on Monday after a recorded video message.

Iran and Israel exchanged another wave of air and missile strikes on Monday as the world prepared for Tehran's response.

Iranian authorities sent a message to President Donald Trump threatening to activate "sleeper terrorist cells" on US territory in the event of an attack.

US President Donald Trump will make a decision on strikes against Iran within two weeks, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said during a briefing.