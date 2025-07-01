$41.780.14
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Iran blocks IAEA nuclear observers, uranium location unknown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Iran has disconnected IAEA nuclear observers and refused inspections, raising questions about its nuclear program. The whereabouts of 409 kg of Iranian near-bomb-grade uranium remain unknown.

Iran blocks IAEA nuclear observers, uranium location unknown

Iran cuts off nuclear observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Tehran has also formally rejected inspections, creating ambiguity in its nuclear program.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Iran cuts off nuclear monitors. The whereabouts of Iran's 409-kilogram stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium is unknown.

- the publication writes.

According to current information, Tehran has severed communication with the IAEA and formally halted inspections.

After formally halting International Atomic Energy Agency inspections last week, Iranian nuclear safety regulators stopped taking calls from the United Nations watchdog.

Iran's Nuclear Program: Tehran Refuses Negotiations with US Due to Conditions30.06.25, 08:48 • 2458 views

The current situation casts doubt on the next stage of the US and Israel's mission to curb Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons. Among the latter's options were hopes for organizing IAEA access. This was to be agreed upon through negotiations. Otherwise - a return to military action.

Following Israeli and US attacks last month, Iran is guarding its nuclear ambitions more closely than ever.

This adds additional uncertainty to Tehran's diplomatic standoff with Washington.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Monday.

The United States has obtained intercepted communications between high-ranking Iranian officials who discussed this month's US military strikes on Iran's nuclear program. The intercepted call from Iranian officials downplays the damage from the US attack.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
