Iran's Nuclear Program: Tehran Refuses Negotiations with US Due to Conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Iran refuses to negotiate with the United States as long as Washington dictates terms regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's Ambassador to the UN stated that uranium enrichment in Iran "will never stop" and is a right of the country under the NPT.

Iran refuses negotiations with the US as long as Washington dictates terms regarding Tehran's nuclear program. This was stated by Amir-Saeid Iravani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, as reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

The diplomat stated that uranium enrichment in Iran "will never stop." He motivated this by saying that Iran is allowed to enrich uranium for certain purposes under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

The enrichment is our right. And we want to implement this right

- said the Iranian Ambassador to the UN during the "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan".

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is ceasing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Also, the head of Iran's foreign policy department denied statements by US President Donald Trump about resuming nuclear talks after recent bombings. In addition, Iran denied UN inspectors access to its bombed nuclear facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

