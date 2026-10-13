Ken McCallum. Photo: Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, the head of Britain’s domestic intelligence service said that Iran was stepping up efforts to strike important facilities, including military bases in the United Kingdom, while Russia was intensifying its hybrid war against Ukraine’s allies, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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In his annual speech on the various threats facing the United Kingdom, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum also said that the greatest concern regarding the misuse of artificial intelligence was the possibility of terrorists developing biological weapons or even creating new pathogens.

McCallum said that over the past decade, the number of state-sponsored threats had quadrupled, and that his organization now allocates more resources to addressing this issue than it did during the Cold War.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Tehran was "most likely" behind an alleged plot against the Royal Air Force base at RAF Fairford, which is used by U.S. bombers to carry out strikes against Iran. This prompted the declaration of an alert and led President Trump to withdraw aircraft from the base.

Tehran denied involvement in the incident at Fairford, as well as any other allegations of hostile actions on British territory, where the authorities have for many years accused Iran of involvement in plots and assassination attempts targeting dissidents, as well as Israeli and Jewish sites.

American bombers redeployed from Britain due to a threat linked to Iran - Trump

Russia also denies involvement in hostile actions in the United Kingdom and other Western countries, but McCallum said it remained the "number one aggressor."

A statement from the Russian Embassy in London said: "It is convenient to attribute every cyber incident, drone accident, or criminal case in Europe to Moscow, especially when no evidence is provided."

The embassy said that amplifying the issue of the "alleged Russian threat" was being used to justify expanding security powers and militarization, as well as to divert attention from domestic problems. "However, repeating baseless accusations does not turn them into facts," it added.