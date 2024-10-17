Investment potential of Ukrainian defense industry for 2025 is estimated at $20 billion - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called for financial support for the Ukrainian defense industry. He noted successes in the production of drones and invited European partners to train Ukraine's strategic reserves.
Ukraine needs financial support from international partners to develop its own defense industry. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during a speech at a meeting of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, he told European partners about the achievements of the Ukrainian defense industry, in which the government invested UAH 4 billion in 2024 alone.
The production of long-range drones, which have already destroyed more than 200 military targets of the aggressor, is particularly noteworthy. This is an impressive result for our defense industry. The investment potential of the Ukrainian defense industry in 2025 is estimated at $20 billion. We have successful examples of cooperation - Denmark financed the production of self-propelled artillery systems, and Lithuania financed the production of long-range weapons
The frozen Russian assets, of which €1.5 billion has already been used to strengthen Ukraine's defense, help to support our resilience.
According to him, 400 million euros have already been allocated to improve defense capabilities.
He also suggested that our European partners train our strategic reserves and arm the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following the example of Germany and France. It is important to utilize Ukraine's industrial potential and invest in the restoration of our economy
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine proposes to deploy a missile deterrent package on its territory that will either force Russia to engage in real peace talks or allow it to destroy its military facilities.