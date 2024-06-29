Invaders intend to equate civilian occupation personnel with veterans of the Russian Federation - The Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
Russia intends to equate civilian personnel involved in the occupation of the TOT in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions with its armed forces. In this way, Russia is trying to reassure the families of such "touring soldiers" who died during the hostilities, and there are about three hundred of them. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .
The Kremlin intends to equate civilian personnel with its armed forces - doctors, military correspondents, employees of occupation administrations and technical services involved in the occupation of the TOT of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. For the TOT of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the occupiers agreed on such a decision in the second half of 2022,
It is noted that in this way, the Russian political leadership is trying to reassure the families of such "touring doctors" who died during the fighting, and there are about three hundred of them. Since the Russians involved civilian doctors, without prior mobilization, as well as bloggers, military correspondents, who also did not belong to the structural units of the Russian Armed Forces, to meet the needs of the troops.
According to Russian officials, this will further encourage civilians to be involved in supporting the Kremlin's occupation actions. This status of "participant of the armed forces" will provide additional social guarantees, including tax benefits, vouchers to sanatoriums, and the right to purchase land on a priority basis,
Recall
