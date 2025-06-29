Invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, as well as UAVs: 475 targets shot down

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 30962 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 52045 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 32247 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 57800 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 122226 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149199 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 84590 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210314 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57675 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69765 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals detailsJune 28, 08:57 PM • 19261 views
Brutal murder in Kharkiv due to "animosity": teenager taken into custodyJune 28, 09:59 PM • 7828 views
<p>Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia</p>June 28, 11:31 PM • 11705 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises12:48 AM • 15729 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted03:34 AM • 9762 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 30959 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149197 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148206 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210313 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 144380 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 52040 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 24169 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 34527 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 40174 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148206 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, as well as UAVs: 475 targets shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Ukrainian air defense repelled a massive night attack on June 29, neutralizing 475 out of 537 air attack means. Among the downed targets are Shahed, Kh-101/Iskander-K and Kalibr.

Invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, as well as UAVs: 475 targets shot down

The enemy attacked on the night of June 29 with 537 air attack means. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 475 targets at night. According to data published by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

On the night of June 29 (from 19:00 on June 28), the enemy attacked with 537 air attack means.

These were:

  • 477 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones;

    Enemy drones were moving from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo – RF, Chayda – TOT Crimea, more than 250 of them were "Shaheds";

    • 4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - RF;
      • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - RF and TOT Crimea;
        • 41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from Saratov, Kursk, Bryansk regions – RF;
          • 5 "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea; - 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region - RF

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

            As of 08:30, the following is known:

            • Air defense neutralized 475 enemy air attack means;
              • 249 were shot down by fire means;
                • 226 were lost to location;

                  It is indicated that 211 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire means, 225 were lost to location/suppressed by electronic warfare; - 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was shot down; - 33 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down, 1 - loc. lost; - 4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles were shot down.

                  Hits of enemy air attack means were recorded in 6 locations, and falling debris (fragments) in 8 locations.

                  Recall

                  On June 28, the Russian army lost 1,220 soldiers and 24 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the total enemy losses have amounted to more than 1 million personnel.

                  F-16 pilot Ustymenko died defending the sky from Russian attack29.06.25, 09:11 • 682 views

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  War
                  Kh-101
                  Kalibr (missile family)
                  Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
                  Shahed-136
                  9K720 Iskander
                  S-300 missile system
                  Black Sea
                  Crimea
                  Ukraine
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9