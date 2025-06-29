Invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, as well as UAVs: 475 targets shot down

The enemy attacked on the night of June 29 with 537 air attack means. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 475 targets at night. According to data published by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

On the night of June 29 (from 19:00 on June 28), the enemy attacked with 537 air attack means.

These were:

477 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones;

Enemy drones were moving from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo – RF, Chayda – TOT Crimea, more than 250 of them were "Shaheds";

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - RF;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - RF and TOT Crimea;

41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from Saratov, Kursk, Bryansk regions – RF;

5 "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea; - 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region - RF

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, the following is known:

Air defense neutralized 475 enemy air attack means;

249 were shot down by fire means;

226 were lost to location;

It is indicated that 211 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire means, 225 were lost to location/suppressed by electronic warfare; - 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was shot down; - 33 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down, 1 - loc. lost; - 4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles were shot down.

Hits of enemy air attack means were recorded in 6 locations, and falling debris (fragments) in 8 locations.

