F-16 pilot Ustymenko died defending the sky from Russian attack

During the repulsion of a massive russian air attack, First Class Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died in an F-16 aircraft. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of June 29, 2025, Russian occupiers once again launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack UAVs. In total – over 500 air targets! - the statement reads.

It is noted that all available means of the Defense Forces that can work against enemy air attack means were involved in repelling the massive attack.

The Air Force aviation, in particular F-16 aircraft, whose pilots destroyed dozens of "Shaheds", once again worked productively. The work of Ukrainian fighters is extremely dangerous and risky, both when striking enemy ground targets and when repelling air attacks. But despite everything, our pilots heroically perform combat missions, achieving maximum results. This night, repelling a massive enemy air attack, First Class Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died in an F-16 aircraft. - the Air Force said. It is reported that the pilot used the entire complex of onboard weapons, shooting down seven air targets.

While engaging the last one – his plane was damaged and began to lose altitude.

Maksym Ustymenko did everything possible, steered the machine away from the populated area, but did not manage to eject... Died as a Hero! - emphasize the Air Force.

