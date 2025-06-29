F-16 pilot Ustymenko died defending the sky from Russian attack

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 30958 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 52040 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 32244 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 57797 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 122223 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149195 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 84589 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210312 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57675 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69765 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals detailsJune 28, 08:57 PM • 19261 views
Brutal murder in Kharkiv due to "animosity": teenager taken into custodyJune 28, 09:59 PM • 7828 views
<p>Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia</p>June 28, 11:31 PM • 11705 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises12:48 AM • 15729 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted03:34 AM • 9762 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 30955 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149192 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148204 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210311 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 144376 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 52033 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 24166 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 34527 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 40174 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148204 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

F-16 pilot Ustymenko died defending the sky from Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, on an F-16, died while repelling a massive Russian air attack on June 29, 2025. The pilot shot down seven aerial targets, but his F-16 aircraft was damaged and began losing altitude; the pilot did not manage to eject, steering the machine away from a populated area.

F-16 pilot Ustymenko died defending the sky from Russian attack

During the repulsion of a massive russian air attack, First Class Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died in an F-16 aircraft. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of June 29, 2025, Russian occupiers once again launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack UAVs. In total – over 500 air targets!

- the statement reads.

It is noted that all available means of the Defense Forces that can work against enemy air attack means were involved in repelling the massive attack. 

The Air Force aviation, in particular F-16 aircraft, whose pilots destroyed dozens of "Shaheds", once again worked productively. The work of Ukrainian fighters is extremely dangerous and risky, both when striking enemy ground targets and when repelling air attacks. But despite everything, our pilots heroically perform combat missions, achieving maximum results. This night, repelling a massive enemy air attack, First Class Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died in an F-16 aircraft.

- the Air Force said. It is reported that the pilot used the entire complex of onboard weapons, shooting down seven air targets.

While engaging the last one – his plane was damaged and began to lose altitude.

Maksym Ustymenko did everything possible, steered the machine away from the populated area, but did not manage to eject... Died as a Hero!

 - emphasize the Air Force.

Ukrainian F-16 fighter crashed during night attack: pilot successfully ejected16.05.25, 07:44 • 8986 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9