Internet massively shut down in St. Petersburg and Moscow due to UAV threat

Following Moscow, large-scale mobile internet outages have begun in St. Petersburg due to the threat of drone attacks. Russian authorities are increasingly resorting to complete blocking of communications in megacities, leaving access only to a limited list of controlled state resources. This is reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

On the morning of March 9, more than 2,500 complaints about the lack of internet were recorded in St. Petersburg, which coincided with the announcement of an air raid alert in the Leningrad region.

Residents report the inability to use messengers, banking applications, and most websites, while in the city center near the Field of Mars, even cellular communication has disappeared. A similar situation has been observed for the fifth consecutive day in Moscow, where operators explain the failures by "external restrictions" at the direction of the special services.

Russia is becoming a world leader in the number of shutdowns

Mass internet outages, ongoing since May 2025, have become a daily reality for 63 regions of Russia. According to monitoring services, the restrictions have affected almost the entire population of the country, and the total duration of communication interruptions has reached tens of thousands of hours.

Currently, only services from the so-called "white list" remain available, which includes "Gosuslugi" (State Services), Russian social networks, and resources of state bodies.

