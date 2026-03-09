$43.730.0850.540.36
04:44 PM • 432 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 10843 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 21430 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14020 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 34142 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 28838 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45768 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65054 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107249 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55956 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
Fox News

Internet massively shut down in St. Petersburg and Moscow due to UAV threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

In Russia, mobile internet and communication are being blocked in 63 regions due to drone attacks. Only state-controlled resources remain accessible.

Internet massively shut down in St. Petersburg and Moscow due to UAV threat

Following Moscow, large-scale mobile internet outages have begun in St. Petersburg due to the threat of drone attacks. Russian authorities are increasingly resorting to complete blocking of communications in megacities, leaving access only to a limited list of controlled state resources. This is reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

Details

On the morning of March 9, more than 2,500 complaints about the lack of internet were recorded in St. Petersburg, which coincided with the announcement of an air raid alert in the Leningrad region.

In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNS18.02.26, 03:24 • 21438 views

Residents report the inability to use messengers, banking applications, and most websites, while in the city center near the Field of Mars, even cellular communication has disappeared. A similar situation has been observed for the fifth consecutive day in Moscow, where operators explain the failures by "external restrictions" at the direction of the special services.

Russia is becoming a world leader in the number of shutdowns

Mass internet outages, ongoing since May 2025, have become a daily reality for 63 regions of Russia. According to monitoring services, the restrictions have affected almost the entire population of the country, and the total duration of communication interruptions has reached tens of thousands of hours.

Currently, only services from the so-called "white list" remain available, which includes "Gosuslugi" (State Services), Russian social networks, and resources of state bodies.

Mass internet outages reached Moscow: residents complain about loss of connection - CPD28.11.25, 16:37 • 3466 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Bank card
Air raid alert
Trend
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine