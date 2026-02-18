In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, mobile communication and the internet regularly disappear for hours, and sometimes for several days. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that it is often simply impossible to make a call or use online services.

Interruptions are recorded by subscribers of all major Russian operators - Beeline, MTS, Megafon, and Tele2. Despite this, money for tariff packages is debited in full. In support services - many hours of waiting and no specific terms for restoration - the message says.

It is indicated that meanwhile, tariffs are rising, and the volume of internet in packages is being reduced. At the same time, the occupation authorities do not provide official explanations for the constant failures.

In occupied Crimea, mobile internet disconnections and slowdowns are becoming permanent measures. This leads to problems with emergency services and access to information.

