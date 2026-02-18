$43.170.07
February 17, 06:24 PM • 8376 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 17195 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 22329 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 24291 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 23489 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22832 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 27003 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 36013 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47706 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 56273 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
The Diplomat

In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In temporarily occupied Crimea, mobile communication and the internet regularly disappear for hours, sometimes for several days. Subscribers of all major Russian operators report interruptions, but the full tariff fees are still charged.

In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, mobile communication and the internet regularly disappear for hours, and sometimes for several days. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that it is often simply impossible to make a call or use online services.

Interruptions are recorded by subscribers of all major Russian operators - Beeline, MTS, Megafon, and Tele2. Despite this, money for tariff packages is debited in full. In support services - many hours of waiting and no specific terms for restoration

- the message says.

It is indicated that meanwhile, tariffs are rising, and the volume of internet in packages is being reduced. At the same time, the occupation authorities do not provide official explanations for the constant failures.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, mobile internet disconnections and slowdowns are becoming permanent measures. This leads to problems with emergency services and access to information.

In occupied Crimea, mobile internet was restricted until the end of the war - Russian media23.12.25, 13:43 • 9472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyTechnologies